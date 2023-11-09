Southwest Atlanta apartment complex plagued with crime revitalized

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crime-ridden apartment complex is getting a new lease on life.

City leaders unveiled the newly renovated Sierra Ridge Apartments Wednesday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in front of the complex located on Del Mar Lane in Adamsville.

“It was dangerous. I mean it was bullets everywhere,” said former resident, Gwendolyn Mathis.

The complex has been renamed the Avenue at 3060 Apartments Homes.

City officials say the renovation project was four years in the making.

It was made possible by public-private partnerships and community investors who put up nearly $30 million to save it from demolition.

Jeff Riddle, CEO of Riddle Property was one of the major contributors.

The efforts were spearheaded by Atlanta City Councilwoman, Andrea Boone. “Years and years ago, this property was closed down because it was a gang land, drug infested. We had over 300 code enforcement violations, several hundred 911 calls, murders. Everything was bad here,” she said.

Mathis was one of the constituents who called on Boone’s help, “Something got to happen on Del Mar Lane we just can’t keep living like this. Everywhere else looks good, del mar lane can look the same way.”

The 236 units include the property next door. Some are still in the process of being renovated, but all will be affordable housing.

Mathis shared her joy to see the transformation, “I was shocked. I was just like oh my god look at this.”

