Suspicious letters possibly containing fentanyl sent to election office in Fulton County, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Thursday announced reported threats against election officials in Georgia.

Authorities were trying to determine who sent letters filled with fentanyl or other substances to local election offices across the country, the Associated Press reported.

Raffensperger said he “responded to recent reports of suspicious letters sent to election offices in multiple states and confirmed the targeting of Fulton County” and that he’s “working with our state and federal partners to determine if any additional Georgia officials are being targeted.”

There is no immediate indication that any other election office in Georgia was a target for the letters, according to an advisory sent by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and obtained by The Associated Press. Fulton County officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson said the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating, but had no further comment.

It was not immediately clear how authorities came to suspect that a letter might have been sent to the Fulton County election office or whether similar ones went to election offices in other states. In the advisory Thursday, Georgia officials warned counties to take precautions when handling mail.

“Dealing with suspicious mail threats targeting election offices is a critical concern for maintaining the personal safety of election personnel and the integrity and security of the electoral process,” the advisory said.

Raffensperger said “domestic terrorists” will not stop the public’s right to a fair election.

“We will work tirelessly to ensure that Georgia elections remain free, fair, and secure,” he said.

