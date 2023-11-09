3-Degree Guarantee
With SAG-AFTRA strike ending, workers ready to get back into the studio

SAG-AFTRA reaches tentative deal to end strike
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gray Television’s brand new Assembly Studio won’t be empty for long.

With the announcement that the SAG-AFTRA strike is coming to an end, some workers were already busy lining up work.

Lisa Calderon, an Atlanta-based costume designer, has worked side jobs over the past four months.

RELATED: Hollywood actors strike is over as union reaches tentative deal with studios.

“I’ve had to do whatever I can just to bring money in,” Calderon said. “It was horrible, very horrible for many of us.”

But getting back to work isn’t as easy as showing up. Calderon says it’ll take into 2024 for many film and TV workers to find steady work again.

“I want to stress just because we’re coming to an end with the strike doesn’t mean we’re automatically going back to work,” she said. “A lot of people think, “Oh, it’s over’, so we automatically go back to work, and it doesn’t work that fast.”

