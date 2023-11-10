1 injured in Lithonia shooting, fire department says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting in Lithonia on Friday.

The shooting reportedly happened near 2325 Woodcrest Walk, which is listed as Woodcrest Village Apartments. One person was injured but is in stable condition, according to the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department.

On Thursday, a 20-year-old was found shot to death on Bear Mountain Street in Lithonia, about five miles away from the current investigation.

