3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2 schools in Gwinnett County placed on lockdown due to false threats

Two Gwinnett County schools were put on lockdown Friday because of false threats, school...
Two Gwinnett County schools were put on lockdown Friday because of false threats, school officials said.(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two schools in Gwinnett County were placed under lockdown after receiving threats about “harming the school” on Friday afternoon.

Pharr Elementary School and Five Forks Middle School were temporarily locked down for around 40 minutes due to the reported threats before students were dismissed for the day, according to school district officials.

Police swiftly responded to the situation and later confirmed “the threats were a hoax,” they said.

The principals of both schools sent letters to parents about the false threats and lockdowns.

The letters from Pharr Elementary Principal Shamarlas G. Allens and Five Forks Middle School Principal Christine Douthart said “we received an anonymous call from someone threatening to shoot up our school” shortly before dismissal.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
In Plane Sight, Part 2
Here’s how police are allowed to seize your money at Atlanta’s airport
Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
Another poll shows President Joe Biden in Peach State peril
Three service warranties weren’t enough for this family.
Mother helps buy son a used car; four engines later, they’re done
Shooting investigation is underway in Lithonia
20-year-old shot to death in Lithonia, police say

Latest News

Fulton County to recount all ballots from Tuesday’s election | Here’s why
Fulton County to recount all ballots from Tuesday’s election | Here’s why
Armed robbery suspect
Carjacking suspect helps victim find vehicle before robbing him, APD says
Once they found the car, the suspect pulled a gun on the victim and robbed him of his vehicle...
Carjacking suspect helps victim find vehicle before robbing him, APD says
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger speaks at a press conference on Thursday, Nov. 9...
Letter believed to contain fentanyl sent to Fulton election office intercepted, Secretary of State says