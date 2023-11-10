2 schools in Gwinnett County placed on lockdown due to false threats

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two schools in Gwinnett County were placed under lockdown after receiving threats about “harming the school” on Friday afternoon.

Pharr Elementary School and Five Forks Middle School were temporarily locked down for around 40 minutes due to the reported threats before students were dismissed for the day, according to school district officials.

Police swiftly responded to the situation and later confirmed “the threats were a hoax,” they said.

The principals of both schools sent letters to parents about the false threats and lockdowns.

The letters from Pharr Elementary Principal Shamarlas G. Allens and Five Forks Middle School Principal Christine Douthart said “we received an anonymous call from someone threatening to shoot up our school” shortly before dismissal.

