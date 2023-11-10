3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

9 treated for possible drug overdoses at Stone Mountain-area bar, police say

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police said nine people were treated for possible drug overdoses – which witnesses said were caused by cocaine use – at a bar in the Stone Mountain area Thursday night.

Gwinnett County police said officers and the Gwinnett County Fire Department were called to 1228 Rockbridge Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain, the address of Will Henry’s Tavern, around 7:45 p.m.

Police said three of the nine were taken to the hospital and six declined further treatment.

They said they’re investigating what the drug was and who provided it, but witnesses told an officer it was cocaine.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
In Plane Sight, Part 2
Here’s how police are allowed to seize your money at Atlanta’s airport
Three service warranties weren’t enough for this family.
Mother helps buy son a used car; four engines later, they’re done
Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
Another poll shows President Joe Biden in Peach State peril
Shooting investigation is underway in Lithonia
20-year-old shot to death in Lithonia, police say

Latest News

Generic voting photo
Fulton County to recount all ballots from Tuesday’s election | Here’s why
Water drips from faucet.
North Georgia suffering from a drought | What it means for you
Police lights
1 injured in Lithonia shooting, fire department says
Police are investigating a shooting in Lithonia near noon on Friday.
1 injured in Lithonia shooting, fire department says