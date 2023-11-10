9 treated for possible drug overdoses at Stone Mountain-area bar, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police said nine people were treated for possible drug overdoses – which witnesses said were caused by cocaine use – at a bar in the Stone Mountain area Thursday night.

Gwinnett County police said officers and the Gwinnett County Fire Department were called to 1228 Rockbridge Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain, the address of Will Henry’s Tavern, around 7:45 p.m.

Police said three of the nine were taken to the hospital and six declined further treatment.

They said they’re investigating what the drug was and who provided it, but witnesses told an officer it was cocaine.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.