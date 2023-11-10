3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Alpharetta 4th graders raise nearly $3K for Wounded Warrior Project

Stones created as part of a memorial by students at Fulton Science Academy in Alpharetta.
Stones created as part of a memorial by students at Fulton Science Academy in Alpharetta.(Wounded Warrior Project)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta students raised thousands of dollars for veterans in need of a helping hand.

Fourth-grade students from Fulton Science Academy in Alpharetta just raised nearly $3,000 dollars for the Wounded Warrior Project for Veterans Day.

The non-profit works to improve the lives of military veterans through mental health, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitative care.

The class raised $2,945 for the non-profit by sending letters to the community asking for donations and creating a handmade memorial honoring veterans. The memorial is made up of handmade and hand-painted concrete pieces made by the class.

The students’ original goal was just $250.

The fundraising isn’t over either. You can get involved here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
In Plane Sight, Part 2
Here’s how police are allowed to seize your money at Atlanta’s airport
Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
Another poll shows President Joe Biden in Peach State peril
Three service warranties weren’t enough for this family.
Mother helps buy son a used car; four engines later, they’re done
Shooting investigation is underway in Lithonia
20-year-old shot to death in Lithonia, police say

Latest News

Fulton County to recount all ballots from Tuesday’s election | Here’s why
Fulton County to recount all ballots from Tuesday’s election | Here’s why
Two Gwinnett County schools were put on lockdown Friday because of false threats, school...
2 schools in Gwinnett County placed on lockdown due to false threats
Armed robbery suspect
Carjacking suspect helps victim find vehicle before robbing him, APD says
Once they found the car, the suspect pulled a gun on the victim and robbed him of his vehicle...
Carjacking suspect helps victim find vehicle before robbing him, APD says
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger speaks at a press conference on Thursday, Nov. 9...
Letter believed to contain fentanyl sent to Fulton election office intercepted, Secretary of State says