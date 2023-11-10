Alpharetta 4th graders raise nearly $3K for Wounded Warrior Project

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta students raised thousands of dollars for veterans in need of a helping hand.

Fourth-grade students from Fulton Science Academy in Alpharetta just raised nearly $3,000 dollars for the Wounded Warrior Project for Veterans Day.

The non-profit works to improve the lives of military veterans through mental health, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitative care.

The class raised $2,945 for the non-profit by sending letters to the community asking for donations and creating a handmade memorial honoring veterans. The memorial is made up of handmade and hand-painted concrete pieces made by the class.

The students’ original goal was just $250.

The fundraising isn’t over either. You can get involved here.

