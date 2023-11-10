Blue Ridge veteran credits military training for helping him thrive as business owner

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many military veterans struggle when they leave behind military life. They often find there is a big difference between the structure of the military and the day-to-day routine civilians maintain.

According to a new survey conducted by the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW), 33 percent of veterans say finding a job is one of their biggest concerns.

Kyle Retter, of Blue Ridge, Georgia, can relate. The Air Force veteran spent six years in the armed forces and another year doing military contract work in the United Arab Emirates. During his military tenure, he specialized in IT and mission systems.

A fitness enthusiast, Retter also took full advantage of the gym while in the military.

“Being in the military, and the camaraderie, going to the gym on base was always fun,” said Retter.

When retirement came along, he combined his passions to land his dream job. Retter recently purchased a Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs gym that’s located in Blue Ridge.

“Just walking in and knowing that it was a fun place and good environment. It just helps with that pump,” said Retter.

For Retter, his military background plays a pivotal role in his success as a business owner. In fact, similar to the VFW survey which found 50 percent of respondents credit the military with teaching them transferable skills like being able to perform under pressure. Retter says that experience helped him thrive as a business leader.

“The most important thing is knowing what you want to do before you get out. The military has a lot of good programs. You can try different jobs before retirement. Go and try out your dream job,” said Retter.

The VFW survey also found six in 10 veterans (60 percent) already had long-term goals in mind after leaving the military. Retter used his extensive IT and mission systems knowledge to start his own IT and security company, RetterTek, after the military. Before becoming a franchise owner, Premier Fitness hired him to assess their IT and security needs.

Retter credits the military for giving him the ability to adapt and stay focused, but he says some of his best advice to other veterans - don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.