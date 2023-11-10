3-Degree Guarantee
Carjacking suspect helps victim find vehicle before robbing him, APD says

Once they found the car, the suspect pulled a gun on the victim and robbed him of his vehicle and other belongings, police said.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking the public to help identify the suspect in a carjacking near Georgia Tech last month.

Police said officers responded to the armed robbery at 535 Means. St. NW., a few blocks from the university, on Oct. 1.

The suspect helped the victim find his car after he forgot where he had parked, and once they found the car, the suspect pulled a gun on the victim and robbed him of his vehicle and other belongings, according to police.

Police said they recovered the car four days later.

If you have information on the case, you can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) and at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Anyone with information identifying the suspect is eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

