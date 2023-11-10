3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Couple expecting baby wins jackpot on scratch-off lottery ticket

A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her...
A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her husband win a $225,000 lottery prize.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Julia Huffman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A coffee break and a lottery scratch-off ticket helped a Kentucky couple win more than $200,000.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Joselyn Bonilla and her husband won $225,000 from a $10 scratch-off ticket they bought during their trip home from visiting family in North Carolina.

“We always look online to see what prizes are remaining when deciding on which one to buy,” her husband said. “This time, we only bought one ticket.”

Lottery officials said when Joselyn scratched the ticket off in the car, she immediately saw a $6,000 win, but it was her husband who pointed out that the ticket had $6,000 on every spot.

“We totaled it up, and it came to $180,000,” he said. But when Joselyn flipped the ticket over to scratch the back, there was an additional $45,000!”

Bonilla added, “I couldn’t believe it. We checked it using the app, and there it was!”

Lottery officials said the couple is expecting a baby, and the winnings will allow Bonilla to stay home.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Three service warranties weren’t enough for this family.
Mother helps buy son a used car; four engines later, they’re done
Aziza El-Shair was convicted on multiple charges over the deadly shooting.
Decatur woman found guilty of shooting and killing neighbor
In Plane Sight, Part 2
Here’s how police are allowed to seize your money at Atlanta’s airport
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana

Latest News

Man accused of threatening to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Man accused of threatening to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Georgia movie studios ready to open with SAG-AFTRA strike ending
Georgia movie studios ready to open with SAG-AFTRA strike ending
A shooting investigation is underway in Lithonia
A shooting investigation is underway in Lithonia
Former students reunite with 91-year-old teacher
Former students reunite with 91-year-old teacher
‘Global shutdown for Palestine’ rally held in Midtown
‘Global shutdown for Palestine’ rally held in Midtown