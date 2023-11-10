3-Degree Guarantee
Emergency rooms seeing uptick in infant, young children RSV cases

Emergency rooms seeing uptick in infant, young children RSV cases
By Brittany Ford
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to the CDC Georgia is leading the nation in RSV cases.

The spike in cases is overwhelming emergency rooms across the state.

Emergency room doctors at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston Hospital have seen it firsthand.

“We’ve been seeing very high volumes for the past three to four weeks,” said Dr. Andi Shane, Pediatric Infectious Disease Division Chief at Emory University.

Shane also works for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

She says ER doctors have been inundated with patients mostly infants and young children.

The strain has caused exponentially long wait times.

Shane highlighted RSV cases spiked earlier this year than in years past, “Usually our RSV season starts to occur in October, This year we saw increases in August that’s a little bit unusual.”

She says it’s important for parents to know the signs, “Other signs and symptoms that parents can look for are blue in the nail bend, blue around the mouth any type of struggling to breathe really should require immediate attention.”

Experts say the trend is alarming but typical for the area. Healthcare officials say RSV usually upticks in the southeast region before making its way to different parts of the country.

Shane stressed the importance of getting vaccinated and proper hygiene practices.

She says there are antibody treatments available for young children and infants.

“This is the time we expect to have lots of people in the emergency room,” she said.

