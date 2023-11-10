Escapee pig becomes local Kirkwood celebrity

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Due to his part-time hobby of escaping the pen, a pet pig is garnering celebrity status in DeKalb County’s Kirkwood neighborhood.

Chip is a member of the Todd family. Named by two sisters, ages nine and twelve, he saunters down the street, meeting families in the community.

Families in the neighborhood have fallen in love with him.

“Kirkwood is so dog-friendly already. A pig is just an extra enjoyment. I don’t think he annoys anyone. I think people are just happy to see him,” said Melissa Abreu, owner of Dom Beijos.

The family said Chip escaped his cage for the first time about a month ago. Neighborhood friends helped get him back home. They made repairs to the fence, but Chip figured out how to open the gate.

“We don’t call it runaway. We call it walk about because he comes back,” said Katrina Todd. “Pigs are really smart. He uses a litter box. He is very curious so we did decide to make him a little pen outside.”

“It is never a problem. The main thing is he is usually hungry, so it is easy to get him to go anywhere,” said neighbor Evan James.

