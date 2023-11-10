3-Degree Guarantee
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers, 70s in metro Atlanta today

By Rodney Harris
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect showers in metro Atlanta today with highs in the 70s.

Friday’s summary

High - 71°

Normal high - 66°

Chance of rain - 40%

Showers return today

Scattered showers are already in northwest Georgia and will move into metro Atlanta between 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. No heavy rain is expected today with afternoon temperatures in the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT for rain this weekend

We’ll see scattered rain increase for the first half of Saturday and Sunday with First Alerts for both days. In addition to rain each day, highs will only reach into the 50s, so expect colder temperatures.

By Sunday evening, it will be dry, and will remain dry in metro Atlanta through Tuesday with rain increasing again by Wednesday.

