FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers, 70s in metro Atlanta today
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect showers in metro Atlanta today with highs in the 70s.
Friday’s summary
High - 71°
Normal high - 66°
Chance of rain - 40%
Showers return today
Scattered showers are already in northwest Georgia and will move into metro Atlanta between 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. No heavy rain is expected today with afternoon temperatures in the low 70s.
FIRST ALERT for rain this weekend
We’ll see scattered rain increase for the first half of Saturday and Sunday with First Alerts for both days. In addition to rain each day, highs will only reach into the 50s, so expect colder temperatures.
By Sunday evening, it will be dry, and will remain dry in metro Atlanta through Tuesday with rain increasing again by Wednesday.
