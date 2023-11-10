3-Degree Guarantee
Former Gwinnett teacher charged in 2-year-old’s death granted bond

Kianna Davis
Kianna Davis(Houston County District Attorney)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Gwinnett Couty teacher accused of murdering a 2-year-old boy has been granted bond.

Kianna Davis is accused of beating 2-year-old Karter Ambrose to death with an unknown object in November 2020. Davis later became a teacher at Seckinger High School in Buford.

RELATED: Gwinnett County teacher charged with murder in 2020 death of 2-year-old

Davis was charged with cruelty to children, aggravated assault, as well as felony and malice murder. Kiyon Benton is facing identical charges.

Davis was released on $15,000 conditional bond. Davis must live in Houston County with her grandfather and have no contact with Benton or any witnesses outside of her mother and grandfather, according to documents.

Seckinger High School Principal Jimmy Fisher said Davis would no longer be allowed at the school in a statement to parents and students.

