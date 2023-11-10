3-Degree Guarantee
Frontier flight lands safely in Atlanta following bomb threat, airline says

A bomb threat has been reported aboard an Atlanta-bound Frontier flight.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bomb threat has been reported aboard an Atlanta-bound Frontier flight.

According to the airline, a passenger onboard Flight 1571 from Baltimore to Atlanta told a flight attendant they had received an anonymous AirDrop message saying there was an “explosive device” on the plane.

The airline said the flight landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and that “no physical evidence of an explosive device has been observed on board by the flight crew.”

The airline did not say if there were any injuries in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

