Fulton County to recount all ballots from Tuesday’s election | Here’s why

Generic voting photo
Generic voting photo(WAVE)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All Fulton County elections will undergo a vote recount, according to a notice published by Fulton County election officials Friday.

The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections has ordered a recount of Tuesday’s general municipal and special election votes out of Fulton County.

The notice, signed by Fulton County Registration and Elections Superintendent Nadine Williams, states the recount will be conducted “to confirm the accuracy of the election results before election certification.”

Fulton County officials told Atlanta News First the decision to recount came “due to the tight nature of several races.”

The recount will happen on Monday at 1 p.m. at the Elections Hub in Union City.

