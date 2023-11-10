‘Global shutdown for Palestine’ rally held in Midtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Over a thousand passionate supporters of Palestinian independence rallied Thursday evening at the Consulate General of Israel in Midtown, protesting both how the U.S.A. is handling the latest Israel-Gaza conflict and Israel’s continued push into Gaza.

“The government of Israel has made the choice to fly in the face of everything that is just and good,” said Monica Johnson.

Johnson and other protesters consistently called Israel’s actions in Palestine a genocide.

“It’s certainly ethnic cleansing, and I think regardless of the mission statement, in effect, it’s a genocide,” said protester Ian Elrich.

Organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the Atlanta chapter of the Palestinian Youth Movement, the crowd railed against sending taxpayer dollars to Israel.

“We can’t have healthcare. We can’t have free school,” Johnson opined. “We’re struggling with housing, gas, and prices going way, way up. And we’re subsidizing a genocidal bombing campaign.”

As the protest grew, word spread that President Biden had shot down the idea of a ceasefire.

“It makes me so angry that I feel the only way to cope with it is to come here with other people who also feel that anger,” said Elrich.

“He’s not acting our interests,” Johnson added. “I don’t know whose interests he’s acting for.”

But protesters were also clear that their anger towards the American government and Israel is not tantamount to anti-semitism.

“That’s a manipulation,” One speaker yelled. “That’s a lie!”

After several speakers addressed the crowd, law enforcement guided a short march down Spring Street, where chants of “Free Palestine!” and “Stop the genocide!” rang through the air, and protesters demanded Israel accept a ceasefire.

“There’s nothing to indicate that anything they’re doing there benefits the human race,” Johnson said.

The crowd began to thin around 8:00 p.m., but some protesters said they intended to stage a sit-in outside the consulate throughout the night.

