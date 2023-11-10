Gwinnett police locate missing man last seen nearly 2 months ago

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Gwinnett County have located a missing man who was last seen in September.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says Delvan Quanize Stewart, 36, was last seen near Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Oakbrook Parkway on Sept. 21. His family reported him missing on Nov. 9. The family explained that they had not heard from Delvan for several months.

GCPD said Stewart was located on Nov. 10.

