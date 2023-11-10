3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Gwinnett police locate missing man last seen nearly 2 months ago

Delvan Quanize Stewart
Delvan Quanize Stewart(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Gwinnett County have located a missing man who was last seen in September.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says Delvan Quanize Stewart, 36, was last seen near Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Oakbrook Parkway on Sept. 21. His family reported him missing on Nov. 9. The family explained that they had not heard from Delvan for several months.

GCPD said Stewart was located on Nov. 10.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
In Plane Sight, Part 2
Here’s how police are allowed to seize your money at Atlanta’s airport
Three service warranties weren’t enough for this family.
Mother helps buy son a used car; four engines later, they’re done
Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
Another poll shows President Joe Biden in Peach State peril
Shooting investigation is underway in Lithonia
20-year-old shot to death in Lithonia, police say

Latest News

Many military veterans struggle when they leave behind military life.
Blue Ridge veteran credits military training for helping him thrive as business owner
The FBI is now handling the investigation into a bomb threat allegedly made on an Atlanta-bound...
Frontier flight lands safely in Atlanta following bomb threat, airline says
A man shot overnight in Atlanta had to be rushed to the hospital, but police say he’ll remain...
Man with active warrant out of Tennessee found shot in Atlanta
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) celebrates with Kamari Lassiter (3) and Julian...
No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 10 Ole Miss in a huge SEC matchup