Marine veteran displaced by house fire; Lawrenceville neighbors rally to help

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – It’s been 20 long months of living in an RV in his driveway for Marine veteran Grant Hayes.

“It’s been kind of a windy road to figure out exactly where I’m going to be, what I’m going to do, so I’m living month by month right now,” said Hayes, in an interview with Atlanta News First on Friday.

On Feb. 22, 2022, a fire ripped through his two-story Lawrenceville home.

“I got trapped in my bedroom. And the only exit was one window,” said Hayes.

He said a neighbor helped save him from his second-story bedroom.

The 67-year-old was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital and survived, but is still dealing with a long list of health issues.

Since that day, he’s been living in his RV, with no running water and no electricity. He said he bathes at a nearby gym.

“I still cry. I call it just snippets. Reliving it [the fire], I might shed a tear. I might think of the past the way it was, but then my mind goes back to focusing on getting things back to more normal for me,” said Hayes.

On the eve of Veterans Day, his neighbors have started an online fundraiser to help relocate Hayes to his Lawrenceville home.

The goal is $20,000 to go toward a new roof.

“If he could get that roof, he could move back into his house and then he could do the rest of it a little at a time,” said Debbie Blount, one of his neighbors.

Blount and other neighbors have brought Hayes meals and bottled water over the last year and a half.

“He’s a neighbor and we just want to help a neighbor,” said Blount on Friday.

Hayes hopes to resurrect his house and his health.

He said he’d like to one day be able to work part-time serving his community.

That service was forged in the armed forces, where Hayes worked in financial payroll for the Marines from 1974-1978.

“A Marine will go out and do his thing in the battlefield if he has two squares [meals] a day, and a paycheck. So make sure his paycheck is right,” said Hayes, recounting his service.

Hayes said he will fly an American flag outside his RV through the weekend in honor of Veterans Day.

“A lot of my friends say it’s the Marine in you that saved me. I say no it’s God that saved me,” said Hayes.

