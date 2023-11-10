Letter believed to contain fentanyl sent to Fulton election office intercepted, Secretary of State says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have intercepted a letter possibly laced with fentanyl that was sent to the Fulton County elections office, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

Our federal law enforcement partners notified us this afternoon that the letter sent by domestic terrorists to the Fulton County Elections Office has been successfully intercepted. 1/2 — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) November 10, 2023

The letter was one of several sent to multiple election offices across the country, including in California, Oregon, Washington and Nevada, the Associated Press reported. Four of them contained fentanyl, the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Election offices are sent envelopes with fentanyl or other substances

In a Thursday press conference, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger said elections officials were being trained on how to use Narcan, which reverses drug overdoses.

“Some people like to call fentanyl a drug. It’s actually poison. It’ll kill you very quickly, very easily,” he said, adding that he lost his son to a fentanyl overdose five years ago.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE:

Some county officials in the other states have posted photos of the letters they received, according to the Associated Press. The letter in Pierce County, Washington read: “End elections now. Stop giving power to the right that they don’t have. We are in charge now and there is no more need for them.”

Atlanta News First is working to learn more about the letter sent to Fulton County.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Letter possibly containing fentanyl sent to election office in Fulton County, officials say

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.