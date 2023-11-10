Local farmers feel effects of North Georgia drought

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eleven North Georgia counties have been declared natural disaster areas because of a lack of rainfall.

The effects of a prolonged drought, now into its 8th week, could soon be felt at grocery stores. Northwest Georgia farmers say if the dry period continues, beef prices will rise.

At Dyer Livestock — 90 miles outside of Atlanta — they raise cattle and sell beef.

“We plant rye grass normally in the start of September, but this year because of the lack of moisture we haven’t seen any of that,” Cattle farmers Jeremy and Sarah Dyer said, looking at a field that is usually green and lush. The Dyers have to buy more expensive feed instead of letting the cows eat the ryegrass in the fields.

The cattle industry in Georgia is a $2 billion dollar industry. The additional cost taken on by farmers — and ultimately passed on to consumers — are causing U.S. beef prices to skyrocket.

“Anytime you have to spend more to maintain cows with more hay or more supplements you cut into your margins which are already small to begin with,” Dyer said.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, the average price for beef is about $8 per pound — that’s up from the previous high during the pandemic.

Dade County is one of 11 counties in Georgia considered a natural disaster area due to drought, allowing the USDA to free up funds to help local farmers.

The Dyers say a few good rains would give them a chance to get the ryegrass planted so they don’t have to keep paying more to support their cattle.

For more information about federal assistance for farmers, click here.

