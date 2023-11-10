3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man reunited with daughter’s dog weeks after she died in a car crash during move

A man grieving in Oklahoma was reunited with his daughter’s dog weeks after she died in a crash in Canada. (Source: KJRH, STOCKWELL FAMILY, CNN)
By Erin Christy, KJRH via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – A man grieving in Oklahoma was reunited with his daughter’s dog weeks after she died in a crash in Canada.

Gary Stockwell and his daughter, Macy Stockwell, lived in Alaska and decided to move to Oklahoma in September.

During the move, Macy was involved in a rollover crash on Oct. 1.

“At 10:00 that night, I talked to her, and she was getting ready to stop,” Gary explained. “So, I went to bed. At 1:30 a.m. The Tulsa Police Department knocked on my door to inform me that my daughter had died.”

She and the family’s dog were ejected from the vehicle. Macy died there and the dog was lost in the woods.

Total strangers stepped in to help track down Mina, the missing dog.

After nine days of searching, Mina was finally found, but they ran into problems getting her across the border.

A couple from Tulsa said they would take Mina on the long road trip home.

“She contacted me and said, “Don’t worry about it. I’ll bring your dog home,’” Gary said, adding it was overwhelming how much time and care people put into helping him. “My gratitude is overwhelming for them.”

Copyright 2023 KJRH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
In Plane Sight, Part 2
Here’s how police are allowed to seize your money at Atlanta’s airport
Three service warranties weren’t enough for this family.
Mother helps buy son a used car; four engines later, they’re done
Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
Another poll shows President Joe Biden in Peach State peril
Shooting investigation is underway in Lithonia
20-year-old shot to death in Lithonia, police say

Latest News

Many military veterans struggle when they leave behind military life.
Blue Ridge veteran credits military training for helping him thrive as business owner
The FBI is now handling the investigation into a bomb threat allegedly made on an Atlanta-bound...
Frontier flight lands safely in Atlanta following bomb threat, airline says
A man shot overnight in Atlanta had to be rushed to the hospital, but police say he’ll remain...
Man with active warrant out of Tennessee found shot in Atlanta
Military veteran Kyle Retter demonstrates fitness routine at Premier Fitness
Blue Ridge veteran credits military training for helping him thrive as business owner
FILE - Judge David Peeples prepares to listen to arguments in a hearing about the November...
Texas judge rules against GOP lawsuit seeking to toss 2022 election result in Houston area