Man with active warrant out of Tennessee found shot in Atlanta

A man shot overnight in Atlanta had to be rushed to the hospital, but police say he’ll remain in custody.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man shot overnight in Atlanta had to be rushed to the hospital, but police say he'll remain in custody.

the Atlanta Police Department says they received a call for a person shot on Marietta Street Friday around 1:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Police say the man underwent surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital. They say though he’s in the hospital, he will remain in police custody for allegedly having drugs on him and for having an active warrant out of Tennessee.

Once the man recovers, he will be extradited, according to APD.

