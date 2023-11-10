Midtown Alliance: Violent crimes in Midtown Improvement District at lowest levels in over a decade

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Soothing news tonight for people who live, work or visit parts of Midtown.

Crime is way down in the Midtown Improvement District, according to Midtown Alliance.

Midtown Blue is a separate public safety program funded by commercial property owners.

The district’s public safety officers work alongside Atlanta Police, MARTA and other agencies and community partners throughout the year.

Their goal is to make the district safer for anyone who lives, works or simply passes through.

One area of focus lately is preventing property crime, especially stolen cars.

The Midtown Improvement District has seen success recently.

Midtown Alliance reports property crime is down 17% for about the first 10 months of this year compared to the same period last year.

The organization also says violent crimes in the Midtown Improvement District are at their lowest levels in the past 15 years.

“Together we came up with the best plan and focused on it,” said Director of Public Safety & Operations for Midtown Alliance, Marcus Neville.

He said installing more than a dozen license plate readers in key locations around the district has made a difference.

“That has played a great role to be able to catch the people and when somebody has a stolen vehicle that enters our area APD is notified right away and they react quickly,” said Neville.

Midtown Alliance says they’ve also zeroed in on the needs of the community and commercial property owners.

“We’re working again with the parking deck, the property manager, director of securities to help them do whatever they need to do on their property, whether it’s better lighting, extra security personnel patrolling,” said Neville.

Midtown Alliance says those extra eyes on the road have gone a long way to make the area safer.

“It is absolutely a total package of deterrence through patrolling, being seen in the areas where the crimes are happening,” said Neville.

Midtown Alliance says the Midtown Improvement District, which is about one square mile, sees about 160,000 people daily. That includes those who live, work and visit the area.

