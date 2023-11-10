3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 10 Ole Miss in a huge SEC matchup

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) celebrates with Kamari Lassiter (3) and Julian...
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) celebrates with Kamari Lassiter (3) and Julian Humphrey (12) after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — After breezing through much of the season, No. 1 Georgia is facing a much tougher November.

Next up: No. 10 Ole Miss, which is looking to snap the Bulldogs’ 26-game winning streak.

Georgia is in the midst of three straight games against ranked teams, having already passed the first test with a win over Missouri.

Now they get the high-scoring Rebels, followed by a trip to Rocky Top to face Tennessee.

Georgia is on the verge of clinching a spot in the SEC championship game but has its sights on a much bigger prize - a third straight national title.

STREAKS GALORE

The Bulldogs are putting all sorts of streaks on the line.

Georgia has won 26 consecutive games — a school record — since its last loss to Alabama in the 2021 SEC title game. The Bulldogs haven’t lost a regular-season game since 2020, ripping off 36 wins in a row. Finally, Georgia has a 24-game winning streak at Sanford Stadium, tying the school mark set from 1980-83 during the Herschel Walker era.

For good measure, Georgia has been ranked No. 1 by The Associated Press for 21 consecutive weeks, tied with Miami for the second-longest streak in the poll’s history. Southern California holds the record at 33 weeks in a row.

Kiffin was on Pete Carroll’s staff at Southern Cal when the Trojans won 34 consecutive games from 2003-2005 and spent all those weeks at No. 1. Kiffin was Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator when Alabama won 26 straight from 2015-16.

“The only way that happens is to have a phenomenal head coach like Pete Carroll and Nick Saban and now Kirby Smart,” Kiffin said. “Things aren’t going to go well. It’s football. And to overcome those poor games, to me, is what being a super elite program, being a super elite head coach is about.”

QUARTERBACK DUEL

Two of the nation’s best quarterbacks will be facing off between the hedges on Georgia’s field.

Georgia hasn’t missed a beat with Carson Beck, who took over from Stetson Bennett and has kept the Bulldogs right on winning.

Beck has completed more than 72% of his passes for 2,716 yards and 16 touchdowns, with just four interceptions.

Dart has been throwing darts for Ole Miss, completing nearly 66% for 2,467 yards and matching Beck with 16 TDs and only four picks. The Rebels quarterback is also a weapon with his legs, rushing for 334 yards and seven TDs.

FACING NO. 1

Ole Miss has never beaten a team ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll.

Kiffin noted that Ole Miss is a 10 1/2-point underdog in this one, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

“It’s kind of like playing with the house’s money,” Kiffin said. “No one’s expecting us to win, or probably even play them close, so we’ll just go in there and see what happens.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
In Plane Sight, Part 2
Here’s how police are allowed to seize your money at Atlanta’s airport
Three service warranties weren’t enough for this family.
Mother helps buy son a used car; four engines later, they’re done
Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
Another poll shows President Joe Biden in Peach State peril
Shooting investigation is underway in Lithonia
20-year-old shot to death in Lithonia, police say

Latest News

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada (10) celebrates his goal against Columbus Crew during...
Giakoumakis, Almada help Atlanta United force deciding game in best-of-3 series with Crew
Gonzalo Pineda, entrenador de Atlanta United (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
ATLUTD beats Columbus Crew to force a deciding Match 3
North Gwinnett Football
High School Football: Rivalry renewed for 27th time in Norcross vs. North Gwinnett
Georgia High School Association
GHSA releases 2024-26 classification list, Class 7A is no more