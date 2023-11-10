Side dish or turkey? Most Americans would rather have a birdless Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - What’s Thanksgiving without a turkey? Well, according to a majority of Americans, it’s preferred.

A new survey by delivery service Shipt found that 51% of Americans would rather have a Thanksgiving without turkey than a Thanksgiving without side dishes.

Research found the average American serves five dishes at the Thanksgiving table. The most popular side dish among survey participants was stuffing, according to the survey.

Side dishes are so popular that Shipt reported two-thirds of Americans are getting side dishes instead of turkey when going for their second plate. And 57% of people would rather show up empty-handed than with an unlikeable side dish, according to Shipt.

