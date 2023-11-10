3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Side dish or turkey? Most Americans would rather have a birdless Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving(WJHG/WECP)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - What’s Thanksgiving without a turkey? Well, according to a majority of Americans, it’s preferred.

A new survey by delivery service Shipt found that 51% of Americans would rather have a Thanksgiving without turkey than a Thanksgiving without side dishes.

Research found the average American serves five dishes at the Thanksgiving table. The most popular side dish among survey participants was stuffing, according to the survey.

Side dishes are so popular that Shipt reported two-thirds of Americans are getting side dishes instead of turkey when going for their second plate. And 57% of people would rather show up empty-handed than with an unlikeable side dish, according to Shipt.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
In Plane Sight, Part 2
Here’s how police are allowed to seize your money at Atlanta’s airport
Three service warranties weren’t enough for this family.
Mother helps buy son a used car; four engines later, they’re done
Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
Another poll shows President Joe Biden in Peach State peril
Shooting investigation is underway in Lithonia
20-year-old shot to death in Lithonia, police say

Latest News

The sum was the largest ever given in a single-plaintiff verdict case in the Northern District...
Woman awarded nearly $3.5M in racial and sexual harassment case against Chamblee business
Black Friday sales
All-time high credit card interest rates not stopping shoppers
All-time high credit card interest rates not stopping shoppers
All-time high credit card interest rates not stopping shoppers
Generic voting photo
Fulton County to recount all ballots from Tuesday’s election | Here’s why