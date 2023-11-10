3-Degree Guarantee
Walker County wildfire almost completely contained

By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wildland firefighting has brought an intentionally set wildfire in northwest Georgia to 99% containment.

Planned fire breaks, strategic burning, and water drops from above have all contributed to the extinguishing of the fire over the past several days.

Logs, trees, and piles of brush were still smoldering along steep terrain just west of GA 157 in western Walker County were still smoldering Thursday evening.

Crews are still working to bring the fire to 100% containment and are watching for any hot spots.

No structures are currently threatened.

Exceptional drought conditions have developed in northwest Georgia. Moderate to severe drought conditions have increased across north Georgia and parts of Metro Atlanta.

Drought conditions have led to a higher-than-average risk of wildland fires. Several counties are under burn bans.

If burning is banned in your county, do not burn outdoors. Practice extreme caution even if you are legally able to burn.

Track active fires here.

