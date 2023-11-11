3-Degree Guarantee
3 shot at Brookhaven shopping center, police say

By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people were injured in a shooting at a Brookhaven shopping center early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the Suntan Shopping Center near 5:40 a.m. after shots were fired in the parking lot, police said. The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police remain investigating at the scene.

Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

