4 a.m. closing time? Atlanta City Council to mull changing bar closing times

One Atlanta City Councilperson wants to push closing time to 4 a.m. in time for New Year's Eve.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Friday nights in Atlanta might soon be getting a bit longer.

“This is simply a conversation starter,” Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha Waites said.

That conversation comes in the form of the Atlanta Hospitality Act, proposed by Waites, which could allow bars to stay open until 4 a.m.

“I drafted this legislation because there is one more meeting left in the month of December, and the goal is to get this active for New Year’s Eve.”

Waites isn’t confident a New Year’s Eve change will happen, but with DeKalb County keeping bars open until 3 a.m., she believes it’s worth revisiting closing time.

“We want to be competitive with our neighbors so we can have something to offer everybody but not jeopardize the safety of our community and well-being,” she said.

The well-being is important. Atlanta eliminated its 4 a.m. closing time back in 2011 after a shooting in Buckhead. Waites says stats show that closing earlier hasn’t lessened crime, and the extra revenue could help fund more public safety officers and equipment.

But support might be hard to come by, even from those the change might monetarily benefit.

“Atlanta police do not support this legislation at this particular time,” she said.

City council support will be tough as well. Waites thinks a compromise is in order.

“The sweet spot from individuals that I have spoken to seems to be right around 3 a.m.,” Waites said.

