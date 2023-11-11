3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert: Cold and rainy Saturday on the way

Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s to low 50s
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

It is a rainy start to the day and expect on and off showers to continue through the evening.

Coverage of rain will be most widespread for the morning through mid afternoon, and gradually taper through the evening as we go past sunset.

Our high temperature was already reached overnight, and now temperatures will gradually fall through the day and hover in the upper 40s to low 50s!

Overnight, showers will remain possible and this chance for rain lingers into early Sunday morning.

Come Sunday afternoon, we will dry out and peaks of sunshine will be possible with highs in the low to mid 50s tomorrow afternoon.

We start the work week dry and in the 60s, but it looks like another weather system will approach mid week, bringing our rain chances back up.

We have a First Alert already for Wednesday as rain looks likely, and it will more than likely impact the commute in some capacity mid week.

This week remains cool in the 50s and low 60s, with drier conditions expected by Friday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

