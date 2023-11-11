3-Degree Guarantee
Massive apartment fire burns for hours in LaVista Park neighborhood, firefighters say

A massive apartment fire has been burning for at least eight hours in LaVista Park, leaving residents standing outside in the rain and cold Saturday morning.
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The fire started on the roof of the Reserve at LaVista Walk, according to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. The building was evacuated near 11:30 p.m. Friday night. The American Red Cross said between 28 to 35 people have been displaced, with major damage to the apartment complex’s upper floors.

The Reserve at LaVista Walk was evacuated late Friday night and early Saturday morning as an aggressive fire swallowed the roof and upper floors.(WANF)

The cause of the fire is unknown, and no injuries or deaths have been reported. Firefighters said they have rescued multiple pets and reunited them with their owners.

An American Red Cross worker believes the building may be condemned, she told Atlanta News First.

The Red Cross is working with the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Emergency Preparedness to help residents relocate. One of the residents said he looked outside of his window and saw fire trucks outside.

“Next thing I know, I hear banging on the doors in my halls. They bang on my door, tell me to evacuate the building,” he said. “I grab what I can, and me and my girlfriend get out of my apartment, go down to the street.”

Atlanta News First is working to learn more.

