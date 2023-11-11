Naked, armed man fatally shot after SWAT standoff in Hall County, deputies say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was fatally shot Saturday by SWAT officers in Hall County, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies shot the man after he allegedly fired multiple rounds and “pointed his weapon at them” during a standoff in a Flowery Branch neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office said at approximately 6:45 a.m., a woman contacted 911 from her home at the 6500 block of Samoa Way to report an assault. Police investigation indicates that the suspect pushed a victim downstairs, resulting in multiple injuries.

“The suspect, who was armed with a handgun, also refused to allow the victim to leave the residence for a time. Eventually, she was able to flee the residence and take refuge at a neighbor’s house. After more than two hours of failed attempts to talk with the suspect, HCSO commanders made the decision to call SWAT to the scene to negotiate,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said as negotiations continued, the man became more agitated. He eventually came out of the house unclothed, wielding his handgun, and fired several shots into the wooded area surrounding the home. When the man noticed SWAT officers, he aimed his gun at them. This led to two officers discharging their firearms just before noon, resulting in the suspect’s death, the sheriff’s office said.

“I always regret when these types of incidents happen, but our deputies did the difficult job they are called to do when there is a deadly threat,” said Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch. “I am thankful no one in the neighborhood was injured, and I’m thankful that our deputies went home safe today.”

The sheriff’s office said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting.

