Neighbors complain about Pitbull attacks on their property

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It has been a tough run lately for Lucy and Kona, the two French bulldogs belonging to David Roualdes.

“Each one of these incidents has been on our property. That’s the ridiculous part,” Roualdes said.

He said Kona was mauled in March by the neighbors’ Pitbull husky mix after it busted through his backyard fence.

“I looked outside, and I saw commotion and I saw our dog basically in the jaws of this dog being thrown around like a rag doll,” Roualdes said.

He filed a complaint with Animal Control and the neighbors covered the cost of his vet bills.

“We were given assurance that this would never happen again, and they were going to keep it within some type of pin or some type of containment within the house,” Roualdes said.

Then he said it happened other times, most recently this week. He said the Pitbull mix got loose and ran toward their front door.

“By the time I looked out the door my wife had fallen down the steps and was fighting the dog off and my other dog Lucy had joined in,” Roualdes said.

This time, Roualdes said his dog Lucy was bitten 10 times and still has the stitches to prove it.

“Somebody has got to do something. You can’t live like this. We’re just trying to live peacefully. We don’t want a dog attacking us or our kids or our animals. Or anybody else for that matter. This is just a ticking time bomb,” Roualdes said.

So, Atlanta News First questioned the owners of the Pitbull husky mix next door and they told us their dog, blue, is not dangerous, just protective of their family.

“Unfortunately, our dog did what it did and I’m sorry for that. I wasn’t here at that moment to control the situation,” Pitbull mix owner Gerardo Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said they were cited with having a dog that was running loose and attacking animals.

“The incidents we’ve had we’ve tried to communicate with them. We’ve tried to take care of their vet bills and stuff like that,” Gonzalez said.

“At the end of the day, I just want the dog gone. Not anything else, but just get it gone. I just want a safe neighborhood,” Roualdes said.

The owner of the Pitbull mix told Atlanta News First that they have added additional locks to their door and patched up holes to the fence in the backyard to make sure it doesn’t happen again. They also told their dog Blue has never attacked or bitten any other animals.

