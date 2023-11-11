3-Degree Guarantee
Student found with loaded gun at high school football game, Commerce police say

Toledo police lights
Toledo police lights(WTVG)
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A student is facing charges after he was found with a loaded gun at a high school football game Friday night, according to Commerce police.

A student reportedly approached officers and told them another student had a gun at the game, which was at Commerce High School and against Jasper County High School. Police found a .45 caliber pistol on the student named, they said.

The student was charged in the juvenile court system and remains behind bars, according to police. Police and Commerce City Schools are investigating how the student got the gun.

