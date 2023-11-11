Suspect arrested in connection with Lawrenceville shooting, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in connection with a Tuesday shooting in Lawrenceville, according to police.

A 35-year-old man was shot near Countryside Place and Collins Hill Road Tuesday. According to police, the man is still in the hospital.

Police said 18-year-old Jamarion Lewis was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information should contact Lawrenceville Police at 770-670-5057.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.