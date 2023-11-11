3-Degree Guarantee
Suspect arrested in connection with Lawrenceville shooting, police say

Jamarion Lewis
Jamarion Lewis(Lawrenceville Police Department)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in connection with a Tuesday shooting in Lawrenceville, according to police.

A 35-year-old man was shot near Countryside Place and Collins Hill Road Tuesday. According to police, the man is still in the hospital.

Police said 18-year-old Jamarion Lewis was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information should contact Lawrenceville Police at 770-670-5057.

Fulton County to recount all ballots from Tuesday's election | Here's why
