‘While it is an art form, it is also a job:’ actors reach a deal, ending strike

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After 118 days, actors and studios have reached a deal.

“I can proudly say we began this journey the largest entertainment union in the world, and we ended it the most powerful,” said Fran Drescher at a Los Angeles press conference Friday.

The actress is president of SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents actors.

Drescher said one of the main areas of focus in their negotiation with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers was the use of artificial intelligence.

“In the world of AI, three months is equivalent to a year, so, if we didn’t get those barricades, what would it be in three years?” she said.

Under the billion-dollar deal, the actor must consent to “digital replicas” and what they are used for. They would also get paid for their use.

The agreement is welcome news to Cobb County-based actress Erin Bethea.

“That’s kind of a plight of the actor-- the constant pursuit of our art and survival, financial survival,” she told Atlanta News First.

She and her husband, who is also an actor, relocated from Los Angeles to the booming Georgia film market, opening Greenlight Acting Studios in Kennesaw.

Bethea said the last four months of striking have been challenging, but believes the strike was worth it.

“Everyone from the background artists to major A-list Hollywood celebrities were on picket lines together, banding together, fighting for the future of our industry,” she said.

Other takeaways from the announcement were improved health benefits, higher minimum pay, and a new fund created for streaming compensation.

“We are seeing them get played over and over and over again, but there were some platforms that gave zero residuals at all up until this,” Bethea pointed out.

According to Bethea, only one percent of the 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members make their income from acting alone, and she hopes this will be a step in allowing them to continue the work they love, while also feeling respected by the studios.

“While it is an art form, it is also a job,” she said. “We are also laborers, and you pay the laborer what the laborer is due.”

The agreement does not go into effect until it is ratified by SAG-AFTRA members. The voting begins next Tuesday and lasts through the beginning of December.

The strike was the longest in film and TV history.

