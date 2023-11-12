25-year-old fatally shot near Underground Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 25-year-old has died after he was shot multiple times in downtown Atlanta, according to police.

Officers came to 81 Peachtree St., which is down the street from Underground Atlanta, near 3 a.m. The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later died, police said.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a fight, they said. The suspect was nowhere to be found, and nobody has been arrested. Homicide investigators are looking into what happened.

