25-year-old fatally shot near Underground Atlanta, police say

A 25-year-old has died after he was shot multiple times in downtown Atlanta, according to police.
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 25-year-old has died after he was shot multiple times in downtown Atlanta, according to police.

Officers came to 81 Peachtree St., which is down the street from Underground Atlanta, near 3 a.m. The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later died, police said.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a fight, they said. The suspect was nowhere to be found, and nobody has been arrested. Homicide investigators are looking into what happened.

