3 of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured, FBI Atlanta says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The third inmate in a group of four who escaped from a central Georgia detention center in October was captured Sunday morning, FBI Atlanta confirmed.

Johnifer Barnwell was found at a home in the 3000 block of Alpine Drive in Augusta, the FBI said. Authorities also reportedly found large amounts of drugs in the house.

Now, the only escapee on the run is 52-year-old Joey Fournier, who was being held for murder.

The four inmates originally escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center on Oct. 16. Officials said the men climbed through a damaged window and fence before driving away in a blue Dodge Challenger.

Chavis Stokes, 29, was arrested in Macon County on Oct. 26. He was being held for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm.

Meanwhile, Marc Anderson, 24, was arrested inside a Buckhead apartment on Nov. 3. He was being held for aggravated assault.

Fournier, 52, has not been arrested. He is described as a white man with gray hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. Multiple authorities are offering up to $17,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

FBI Atlanta asks anyone with information about his location to call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2. You can also leave an FBI tip online or on the U.S. Marshals Service tips app.

