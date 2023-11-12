‘Devastating’: Businesses struggling after enormous apartment fire blazed nearby

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday night into Saturday morning, a massive fire destroyed an apartment complex in northeast Atlanta, causing a mass evacuation and killing a cat. But it isn’t just residents who were affected by the flames.

The Reserve at LaVista Walk sits in a block peppered with businesses. As more than 80 firefighters struggled to keep the flames at bay for hours, gallons of water splashed onto some of the businesses’ awnings below. Fallen rubble and charred debris remain sitting at their doorsteps.

Joseph Bambino, director of operations for the Original Pancake House off Cheshire Bridge Road across from the complex, said the power at his business has been cut for two days now because of the fire. He’s lost $12,000 worth of food in the coolers and another $20,000 in revenue from being closed, he added.

The fire was “devastating,” Bambino said. His business supports 45 employees and their families. The restaurant is an area fan favorite. But Bambino is determined to keep his chin up.

“I’m gonna make it happen,” he told Atlanta News First. “[We’ll] keep moving forward, do the best we can.”

On Saturday, Atlanta police arrested Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn in connection to the fire. The blaze started on the roof and might have been caused by fireworks gone wrong, police believe. Stokes and Gunn face charges of first-degree criminal damage to property and reckless conduct, jail records show.

The fire department said 17 people were treated for smoke inhalation and other non-life-threatening injuries. The American Red Cross is housing dozens of people at the Central Park Recreation Center.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city is also helping the displaced residents recover.

Battalion Chief Shawn Manns said the apartment complex will be torn down. It’s unclear what parts will be demolished and how it will affect the businesses beneath or nearby.

