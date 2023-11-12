Several roads remain closed to cars, pedestrians due to risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta led to several road closures for cars and pedestrians due to the risk of collapse, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said on Sunday.

According to the department, access to the parking deck and buildings 1000 and 2000 on LaVista Road NE will be restricted because of the risk of collapse.

The department said LaVista Road NE from Cheshire Bridge NE to Citadel Drive NE and Cheshire Bridge Road NE from Lindbergh St NE to Alco Street NE remains closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Briarcliff Rd NE and Sheridan Rd NE would be your best alternate routes.

Due to collapse hazards, there will be no access to the parking deck & Buildings 1000 and 2000. pic.twitter.com/PuicrvdMIN — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) November 12, 2023

Atlanta police said the Saturday fire started on the roof, possibly due to fireworks being set off. Officers were called to the scene after 10:30 p.m. One man and one woman were arrested in connection to the incident, police said.

