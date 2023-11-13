16-year-old arrested in connection with Forest Park double homicide, police say

FOREST PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a double homicide in Forest Park, according to police.

Police said two men were shot to death in a car Nov. 5. Officers responded to 4679 Bartlett Road around 2 p.m. that day and found both men dead.

The 16-year-old has been charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a handgun by a minor, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information should contact the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4720 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.