3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

16-year-old arrested in connection with Forest Park double homicide, police say

Police said a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a double homicide in Forest Park...
Police said a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a double homicide in Forest Park on Nov. 5.(MGN)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a double homicide in Forest Park, according to police.

Police said two men were shot to death in a car Nov. 5. Officers responded to 4679 Bartlett Road around 2 p.m. that day and found both men dead.

The 16-year-old has been charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a handgun by a minor, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information should contact the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4720 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Several roads remain closed due to risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
Johnifer Barnwell
3 of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured, FBI Atlanta says
A 25-year-old has died after he was shot multiple times in downtown Atlanta, according to police.
Beloved teacher identified as victim of fatal weekend shooting in downtown Atlanta
Bob Ichter recounts his medical episode while sitting in his art studio in Atlanta, GA.
Atlanta man credits Apple Watch with saving his life

Latest News

Risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
'Block Cop City' group marches at Gresham Park
Public to comment on possible changes to Atlanta bar hours
Activists are gathering Monday morning at Gresham Park to march in protest of the Atlanta...
WATCH LIVE: Activists gather to march in protest of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center