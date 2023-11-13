19 people displaced in Ellenwood boarding house fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 19 people are starting their week without a home after a boarding house caught fire in Ellenwood.

It happened early Monday morning along Old Grant Road.

According to the American Red Cross, 14 families — a total of 19 people — were displaced by the fire. Disaster teams responded to the area to hand out comfort kits and meet with families.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

