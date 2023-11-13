3-Degree Guarantee
19 people displaced in Ellenwood boarding house fire

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 19 people are starting their week without a home after a boarding house caught fire in Ellenwood.

It happened early Monday morning along Old Grant Road.

According to the American Red Cross, 14 families — a total of 19 people — were displaced by the fire. Disaster teams responded to the area to hand out comfort kits and meet with families.

READ: 2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

For more information on fire prevention and tips on creating a fire response plan with members of your household, click here.

