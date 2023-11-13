2 arrested on drug charges in Troup County, deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were arrested on drug charges in Troup County Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

They said deputies searched a home at 170 Indian Bend Drive and found methamphetamine, marijuana and “various firearms” inside the home.

Matthew Strickland and Natasha Brazil were both arrested and taken to Troup County jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, Strickland was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Strickland also had outstanding charges for conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication facility to commit a felony in Haralson County.

Brazil was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

