2 suspects arrested in shooting during ‘large brawl’ on Athens roadway, police say

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two suspects have been arrested in a shooting that happened during a large street brawl in Athens last month, police said Monday.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said they and the Jefferson Police Department arrested 24-year-old Ismael Tapia Marquez of Athens on Nov. 3. Marquez is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, according to Athens-Clarke police.

Police said they arrested 20-year-old Israel Tapia of Athens on Nov. 4 on charges of battery, simple battery and false statements.

Around 2 a.m. on Oct. 30, Athens-Clarke police officers were near the 100 block of West Clayton Street in Athens when they heard multiple gunshots, according to police.

Police said officers went to the intersection of West Clayton and Hull streets and found “a large brawl in the roadway.”

After officers broke up the fight, they found two gunshot victims “with wounds to their torso.” They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but both are expected to survive, police said.

“Several subjects involved in this fight are still outstanding,” Athens-Clarke police said. “Video footage of the incident shows several bystanders filming the fight and subsequent shooting.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or video of it to please contact Detective Hovie Lister at Hovie.Lister@accgov.com or 762-400-7333.

