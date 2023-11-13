3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2 suspects arrested in shooting during ‘large brawl’ on Athens roadway, police say

Police said Monday that they'd arrested two suspects in a shooting that happened during a large...
Police said Monday that they'd arrested two suspects in a shooting that happened during a large street brawl in Athens in late October.(MGN)
By Josh White
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two suspects have been arrested in a shooting that happened during a large street brawl in Athens last month, police said Monday.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said they and the Jefferson Police Department arrested 24-year-old Ismael Tapia Marquez of Athens on Nov. 3. Marquez is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, according to Athens-Clarke police.

Police said they arrested 20-year-old Israel Tapia of Athens on Nov. 4 on charges of battery, simple battery and false statements.

Around 2 a.m. on Oct. 30, Athens-Clarke police officers were near the 100 block of West Clayton Street in Athens when they heard multiple gunshots, according to police.

Police said officers went to the intersection of West Clayton and Hull streets and found “a large brawl in the roadway.”

After officers broke up the fight, they found two gunshot victims “with wounds to their torso.” They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but both are expected to survive, police said.

“Several subjects involved in this fight are still outstanding,” Athens-Clarke police said. “Video footage of the incident shows several bystanders filming the fight and subsequent shooting.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or video of it to please contact Detective Hovie Lister at Hovie.Lister@accgov.com or 762-400-7333.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Several roads remain closed due to risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
Johnifer Barnwell
3 of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured, FBI Atlanta says
A 25-year-old has died after he was shot multiple times in downtown Atlanta, according to police.
Beloved teacher identified as victim of fatal weekend shooting in downtown Atlanta
Bob Ichter recounts his medical episode while sitting in his art studio in Atlanta, GA.
Atlanta man credits Apple Watch with saving his life

Latest News

According to the Coweta District Attorney, Nathaniel Bernhardt “spent approximately 6 hours...
Carrollton man convicted of kidnapping, assaulting girlfriend, district attorney says
Risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
'Block Cop City' group marches at Gresham Park
Two people were arrested after deputies searched a home at 170 Indian Bend Drive.
2 arrested on drug charges in Troup County, deputies say
Public to comment on possible changes to Atlanta bar hours