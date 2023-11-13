3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Activists gather to march in protest of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

Activists are gathering Monday morning at Gresham Park to march in protest of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Activists are gathering Monday morning at Gresham Park to march in protest of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

This follows a weekend full of events by the group “Block Cop City.” They started Friday, using the time to prepare for today with protest training and legal education.

The protesting and outrage against the facility, which critics refer to as “Cop City,” has been ongoing. The goal of the center is a place where police, fire, EMS, and first responders can learn de-escalation and other training.

The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center | A timeline of violence, controversy

Protestors take issue with the facility due to its environmental impact as well as police misconduct, police brutality, and over-policing, especially in poor communities and Black communities.

At an event on Sunday, Atlanta News First spoke with a man who traveled from New York to be a part of the “Stop Cop City” movement.

“I think it’s all hands on deck approach. I think we fight this legislatively. I think we fight this every day in our communities. I think we fight this with direct action and education but also making sure we’re listening to people that are living in these neighborhoods and those in touch with the environmental issues as well,” said Derrick Ingram with the Stop Cop City Movement.

The group plans to march on a path through the woods toward the construction site for the training facility.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say
Johnifer Barnwell
3 of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured, FBI Atlanta says
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Several roads remain closed due to risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
Jason Ogbomoh
Beloved teacher identified as victim of fatal weekend shooting in downtown Atlanta
Bob Ichter recounts his medical episode while sitting in his art studio in Atlanta, GA.
Atlanta man credits Apple Watch with saving his life

Latest News

Risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
'Block Cop City' group marches at Gresham Park
Public to comment on possible changes to Atlanta bar hours
The Blair Building suffered an unspecified amount of damage on Oct. 30 following a fire. A...
Investigators probe whether arsonist targeted Decatur gender clinic located in historic building