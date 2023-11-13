Activists gather to march in protest of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Activists are gathering Monday morning at Gresham Park to march in protest of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

This follows a weekend full of events by the group “Block Cop City.” They started Friday, using the time to prepare for today with protest training and legal education.

The protesting and outrage against the facility, which critics refer to as “Cop City,” has been ongoing. The goal of the center is a place where police, fire, EMS, and first responders can learn de-escalation and other training.

Protestors take issue with the facility due to its environmental impact as well as police misconduct, police brutality, and over-policing, especially in poor communities and Black communities.

At an event on Sunday, Atlanta News First spoke with a man who traveled from New York to be a part of the “Stop Cop City” movement.

“I think it’s all hands on deck approach. I think we fight this legislatively. I think we fight this every day in our communities. I think we fight this with direct action and education but also making sure we’re listening to people that are living in these neighborhoods and those in touch with the environmental issues as well,” said Derrick Ingram with the Stop Cop City Movement.

The group plans to march on a path through the woods toward the construction site for the training facility.

Activists have started marching towards the Atlanta Public Training Facility. The group ‘Block Cop City’ is calling today their day of action. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/xC1HehT8TH — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) November 13, 2023

Hundreds of activists are getting ready to march from Gresham Park to the Atlanta Public Training Facility construction site as part of the ‘Block Cop City’ movement. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/YmnA2HWyUL — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) November 13, 2023

