3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Advocacy groups push for safer streets after 4 pedestrians hit in Decatur

One group started a petition requesting specific changes from city and state officials, including lower speed limits and better crosswalks and sidewalks.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Advocacy groups are pushing for safer streets after four pedestrians were hit by cars in Decatur last week.

A 16-year-old boy was killed in one of the incidents.

Propel ATL is a nonprofit focused on building safer streets in metro Atlanta.

Executive Director Rebecca Serna said her organization and others immediately jumped into action after the incidents.

“We know what works. All you have to do is bring down the speed of cars and when there is a mistake made, it’s not as likely to be deadly,” she said. “And that’s all we want, to get home safely.”

Calm Decatur, another organization, started a petition requesting specific changes from city and state officials, including lower speed limits, better crosswalks and sidewalks, plus more enforcement.

Serna told Atlanta News First she agrees with these requests and has had conversations with Decatur city officials, who she said are listening.

“Decatur has long been a leader when it comes to creating spaces that are safe and welcoming for people walking and biking,” Serna said.

City officials told Atlanta News First after the incidents that they do work with advocacy groups to improve safety through things such as a citywide signal upgrade project.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Several roads remain closed due to risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
Johnifer Barnwell
3 of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured, FBI Atlanta says
A 25-year-old has died after he was shot multiple times in downtown Atlanta, according to police.
Beloved teacher identified as victim of fatal weekend shooting in downtown Atlanta
Bob Ichter recounts his medical episode while sitting in his art studio in Atlanta, GA.
Atlanta man credits Apple Watch with saving his life

Latest News

Scene of crash at East College Avenue and Commerce Drive in Decatur.
Man charged in connection with deadly pedestrian incident in Decatur, police say
According to the Coweta District Attorney, Nathaniel Bernhardt “spent approximately 6 hours...
Carrollton man convicted of kidnapping, assaulting girlfriend, district attorney says
Risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
'Block Cop City' group marches at Gresham Park
Littering may no longer be a slap on the wrist in Atlanta.
Ordinance could fine you $500 for littering