Advocacy groups push for safer streets after 4 pedestrians hit in Decatur

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Advocacy groups are pushing for safer streets after four pedestrians were hit by cars in Decatur last week.

A 16-year-old boy was killed in one of the incidents.

Propel ATL is a nonprofit focused on building safer streets in metro Atlanta.

Executive Director Rebecca Serna said her organization and others immediately jumped into action after the incidents.

“We know what works. All you have to do is bring down the speed of cars and when there is a mistake made, it’s not as likely to be deadly,” she said. “And that’s all we want, to get home safely.”

Calm Decatur, another organization, started a petition requesting specific changes from city and state officials, including lower speed limits, better crosswalks and sidewalks, plus more enforcement.

Serna told Atlanta News First she agrees with these requests and has had conversations with Decatur city officials, who she said are listening.

“Decatur has long been a leader when it comes to creating spaces that are safe and welcoming for people walking and biking,” Serna said.

City officials told Atlanta News First after the incidents that they do work with advocacy groups to improve safety through things such as a citywide signal upgrade project.

