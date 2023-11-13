3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Biden welcomes Stanley Cup-winning Golden Knights to White House

FILE - Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
FILE - Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden will welcome the NHL champion Las Vegas Golden Knights to the White House on Monday.

Vice President Kamala Harris is also expected to be in attendance.

The Golden Knights won their first Stanley Cup in June by beating the Florida Panthers in the 2023 finals four games to one.

The expansion team got its start in Las Vegas in the 2017-2018 season.

A city known mostly for gambling, Las Vegas has attracted more professional sports teams in recent years, including the NFL’s Raiders, who moved from Oakland, and the WNBA’s Aces.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say
Johnifer Barnwell
3 of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured, FBI Atlanta says
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Several roads remain closed due to risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
Jason Ogbomoh
Beloved teacher identified as victim of fatal weekend shooting in downtown Atlanta
Bob Ichter recounts his medical episode while sitting in his art studio in Atlanta, GA.
Atlanta man credits Apple Watch with saving his life

Latest News

Risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
'Block Cop City' group marches at Gresham Park
Public to comment on possible changes to Atlanta bar hours
A student in the Clarke County School District was injured in a shooting Monday morning,...
Student injured in neighborhood shooting before school, Clarke County officials say
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
The Pentagon identifies the 5 US troops killed in a military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean