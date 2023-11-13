3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Brad Raffensperger under attack from fellow Georgia Republicans

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, former U.S. senator Kelly Loeffler unloading on Georgia’s secretary of state.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger(WTOC)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re among the few who believe former President Ronald Reagan’s 11th commandment - “Thou shalt not speak ill of fellow Republicans” - is still in force, look no further than Georgia’s GOP.

On Monday, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones - widely believed to be a candidate for the state’s hugely important 2026 governor’s race - launched a broadside attack ad against fellow Republican - and Secretary of State - Brad Raffensperger.

Jones, according to CNN, is believed to be an unindicted co-conspirator in Donald Trump’s historic indictment in Fulton County. The former president is alleged to have led an organized crime-like conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

Jones’ attack came only two weeks after former U.S. senator Kelly Loeffler called on Raffensperger to “get back to work for the voters of Georgia.”

Loeffler, who is chair of Greater Georgia, made her comments after a report by the Washington Examiner, alleging Raffensperger has been tardy in implementing security updates to the state’s voting machines, vulnerabilities she said his office has known about since 2021.

Last week, Gabe Sterling, chief operating officer for the secretary of state’s office, said Georgia’s elections are safe and secure.

The administration is also defending its decision to not upgrade software for the state’s voting system for the upcoming election. Election officials said the state is piloting the new version of the Dominion software in five counties.

“We wanted to look at doing it quickly potentially but it’s very difficult given the fact that we have to run elections in 122 counties right now,” Sterling said. “It takes tens of thousands of man hours to do this, and also, it’s never been tested.”

Some state lawmakers are pushing to have the Dominion software upgrade installed in time for next year’s elections.

“We should be able to have some counties utilizing the new Dominion software for the presidential preference primary, for the primaries following in May, for any runoffs, I think we can incrementally move the needle forward,” said Sen. Max Burns (R – Sylvania).

The Secretary of State’s Office says safeguards are already being put in place ahead of the 2024 election.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say
Johnifer Barnwell
3 of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured, FBI Atlanta says
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Several roads remain closed due to risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
Jason Ogbomoh
Beloved teacher identified as victim of fatal weekend shooting in downtown Atlanta
Bob Ichter recounts his medical episode while sitting in his art studio in Atlanta, GA.
Atlanta man credits Apple Watch with saving his life

Latest News

FILE - New state-issued voting machines used for the Georgia primary election on June 9, 2020,...
Constitutional challenge to Georgia voting machines set for trial early next year
Generic voting photo
Fulton County to recount all ballots from Tuesday’s election | Here’s why
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Georgia man arrested for threatening to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, representative says
Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
Another poll shows President Joe Biden in Peach State peril