Student injured in neighborhood shooting before school, Clarke County officials say

A student in the Clarke County School District was injured in a shooting Monday morning, district officials said.
A student in the Clarke County School District was injured in a shooting Monday morning, district officials said.(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clarke County student was injured in a neighborhood shooting Monday morning before school began, district officials said.

“This is an active investigation; therefore, we will not release additional information at this time,” the district said in a statement. “Counselors are on hand to speak with students who may have witnessed this event. Please keep our students in your thoughts.”

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for more details.

