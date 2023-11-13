Student injured in neighborhood shooting before school, Clarke County officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clarke County student was injured in a neighborhood shooting Monday morning before school began, district officials said.

“This is an active investigation; therefore, we will not release additional information at this time,” the district said in a statement. “Counselors are on hand to speak with students who may have witnessed this event. Please keep our students in your thoughts.”

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for more details.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.