3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Cobb County teachers gifted 1-year car leases

Four educators in Cobb County got an unforgettable job perk: a free one-year car lease, with free insurance thrown in.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For so many educators, life is all about making sure students thrive.

On Monday, four educators – Dr. Elizabeth Goff from Bells Ferry Elementary, Annelisa Bellack from Awtrey Middle School, Suzette Spinelli from Lassiter High School and Candace Torrence at A.L. Burruss Elementary – got an unforgettable job perk.

“I love to inspire young children. I love to guide them and help them understand the world around them,” Goff said.

The Cobb County School District and Marietta City School’s district-level Teachers of the Year will be driving in style. They were each gifted a one-year car lease from the Ed Voyles Automotive Group.

They were able to pick their cars, and they chose a Jeep, a Kia, a Honda and a Hyundai. In addition to driving the new car, insurance is also paid for.

“I have been driving my amazing minivan for the past 16 years since my baby came home from the hospital, and I love that van, but to step into a brand-new car is like stepping into the future,” Goff said.

The announcement was made at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre at the Battery during the State of Education Address.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Several roads remain closed due to risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
Johnifer Barnwell
3 of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured, FBI Atlanta says
A 25-year-old has died after he was shot multiple times in downtown Atlanta, according to police.
Beloved teacher identified as victim of fatal weekend shooting in downtown Atlanta
Bob Ichter recounts his medical episode while sitting in his art studio in Atlanta, GA.
Atlanta man credits Apple Watch with saving his life

Latest News

According to the Coweta District Attorney, Nathaniel Bernhardt “spent approximately 6 hours...
Carrollton man convicted of kidnapping, assaulting girlfriend, district attorney says
Risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
'Block Cop City' group marches at Gresham Park
Atlanta’s last call for alcohol will be staying the same for now.
Effort to push back last call in Atlanta stalls in city council
Littering may no longer be a slap on the wrist in Atlanta.
Ordinance could fine you $500 for littering