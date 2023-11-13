Cobb County teachers gifted 1-year car leases

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For so many educators, life is all about making sure students thrive.

On Monday, four educators – Dr. Elizabeth Goff from Bells Ferry Elementary, Annelisa Bellack from Awtrey Middle School, Suzette Spinelli from Lassiter High School and Candace Torrence at A.L. Burruss Elementary – got an unforgettable job perk.

“I love to inspire young children. I love to guide them and help them understand the world around them,” Goff said.

The Cobb County School District and Marietta City School’s district-level Teachers of the Year will be driving in style. They were each gifted a one-year car lease from the Ed Voyles Automotive Group.

They were able to pick their cars, and they chose a Jeep, a Kia, a Honda and a Hyundai. In addition to driving the new car, insurance is also paid for.

“I have been driving my amazing minivan for the past 16 years since my baby came home from the hospital, and I love that van, but to step into a brand-new car is like stepping into the future,” Goff said.

The announcement was made at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre at the Battery during the State of Education Address.

